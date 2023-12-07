News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Former President Trump Appeals Judge’s Ruling Rejecting His Claim Of Immunity In Federal Election Subversion Case

By News Desk
December 7, 2023 1:11PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a ruling that found he is not immune from criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

That’s according to court papers filed Thursday.

Lawyers for the 2024 Republican presidential primary frontrunner filed a notice of appeal indicating that they will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision rejecting Trump’s bid to derail the case headed to trial in Washington, D.C., in March.

Trump’s lawyers have asserted that he cannot face criminal charges because the actions spelled out in the indictment fell within his duties as president.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Inn Site to See New Housing Development
3

Canton Police, Stark Coroner Investigating 2 Deaths
4

Big Ramp Closure in Akron Starts Monday Night
5

Canton Man Indicted on Murder Charge in October Traffic Death