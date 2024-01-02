News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Former President Trump Appeals Maine Ruling Barring Him From Ballot

By News Desk
January 2, 2024 5:12PM EST
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges attendees after speaking at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a decision by Maine’s Democratic secretary of state that he cannot be on the ballot there because he violated a constitutional ban against people who “engaged in insurrection” holding office.

The Republican presidential candidate’s appeal to Maine’s Superior Court came Tuesday as he was expected to appeal a similar ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation’s highest court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to have the final word on Trump’s eligibility in Colorado, Maine and elsewhere.

