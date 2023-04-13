Former President Trump To Answer Questions In NY Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York’s attorney general for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices, with his lawyer signaling he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

The Republican was meeting Thursday with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year.

Her lawsuit claims Trump misled banks and others about the value of his assets.

Trump met previously with James’ lawyers, but refused to answer questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights.

His attorney, Alina Habba, says this time Trump is “eager to testify.”