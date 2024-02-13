Former PUCO Chair, Former First Energy Executives Indicted
February 13, 2024 9:02AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The greatest political scandal in Ohio history has finally trickled down from former House Speaker Larry Householder.
A Summit County grand jury has indicted former First Energy officials Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo on ‘engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity’ and other charges.
They are accused of using company money to ensure that the Nuclear Bailout Bill would pass and stand regulatory muster.
Attorney General David Yost announced in Columbus Monday that the three and Randazzo’s two allied shell companies had been indicted.
Householder is doing 20 years out of his conviction in the federal case.