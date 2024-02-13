Former PUCO Chair, Former First Energy Executives Indicted

FILE — This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor’s office shows former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, Sam Randazzo. The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel has made public a consulting agreement that resulted in a $4.3 million payment by FirstEnergy Corp. to the energy attorney and lobbyist shortly before he was appointed Ohio’s top utility regulator. The contracts dating back to 2013 released to reporters on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 show that and previous payments were made to Randazzo’s company, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor’s office via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The greatest political scandal in Ohio history has finally trickled down from former House Speaker Larry Householder.

A Summit County grand jury has indicted former First Energy officials Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo on ‘engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity’ and other charges.

They are accused of using company money to ensure that the Nuclear Bailout Bill would pass and stand regulatory muster.

Attorney General David Yost announced in Columbus Monday that the three and Randazzo’s two allied shell companies had been indicted.

Householder is doing 20 years out of his conviction in the federal case.