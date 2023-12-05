Former PUCO Chair Indicted in Connection to Nuclear Bailout Scheme

FILE — This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor’s office shows former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, Sam Randazzo. The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel has made public a consulting agreement that resulted in a $4.3 million payment by FirstEnergy Corp. to the energy attorney and lobbyist shortly before he was appointed Ohio’s top utility regulator. The contracts dating back to 2013 released to reporters on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 show that and previous payments were made to Randazzo’s company, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor’s office via AP, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former chairman of the PUCO was in federal court in Cincinnati on Monday.

He’s facing 11 counts in an indictment handed up the same day.

74-year-old Sam Randazzo’s name came up often as the $60 million nuclear bailout scheme investigation proceeded.

He resigned three years ago from the commission, being accused then of taking $4 million from First Energy in exchange for special treatment.

Randazzo is charged with wire fraud and ‘making illegal monetary transactions’.

He could get 20 years in prison if convicted.

Former House Speaker Larry Householder and former State GOP Chair Matt Borges are already doing time in what’s being called Ohio’s biggest-ever corruption case.