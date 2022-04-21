      Weather Alert

Former Raiders Star Daryle Lamonica Dies

News Desk
Apr 21, 2022 @ 3:28pm

FRESNO, Cali. – Former AFL Player of the Year Daryle Lamonica has died at age 80.

The Fresno County Sherriff’s said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning.

The death is considered to be from natural causes.

Lamonica was a star with the Oakland Raiders starting in the late 1960s and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1967.

Lamonica was a two-time All-Pro and holds the Raiders single-season record with 34 TD passes in 1969.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Tonight
UPDATE: Arrest Made as Canton Man Critically Injured in Weekend Shooting
ODOT Tackles Two Stark Intersections on 'Most Dangerous' List
CPD Looking for 33-Year-Old Man in Shooting, Victim Shot in Both Legs
Connect With Us Listen To Us On