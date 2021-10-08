Former Sandy Valley Teacher Sentenced in Child Sex Case
Jason Neading (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former teacher in the Sandy Valley Schools is headed to prison for four years.
This, after he entered a guilty plea to a child sex-related charge.
39-year-old Jason Neading who has an East Sparta address entered a plea to a reduced charge of gross sexual imposition.
A charge of rape was dropped.
The victim was not in Neading’s social studies classes and the incidents between 2017 and 2019 did not involve his job, according to prosecutors.