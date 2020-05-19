      Weather Alert

Former SARTA HR Director Gets 4 Years in $400,000 Theft

Jim Michaels
May 19, 2020 @ 6:24am
Kristy Williams (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 38-year-old Plain Township woman will do four years in prison, accused of stealing $410,000 from SARTA.

Kristy Williams entered guilty pleas last week.

Williams was the human resources director for the transit agency when the thefts occurred.

Investigators are expected to speak with her again after she reportedly told the judge that others in the agency were also involved.

