Former Seahawk Superstar Russell Wilson Signs Massive Extension With Denver

September 1, 2022
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal confirms to The Associated Press that Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have agreed to a five-year extension worth $245 million.

The new deal kicks in after the 2024 season and keeps Wilson in Denver for the next seven years.

The new contract includes $165 million in guarantees and pays Wilson an average of $49 million a season.

The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March in exchange for three players and five draft picks, including first- and second-round selections this year and next.

