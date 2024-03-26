News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Former Stark GOP Party Chief Charged With Theft

By Jim Michaels
March 26, 2024 12:35PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former head of the Stark County Republican Party is accused of stealing from the party’s coffers.

45-year-old Jason Wise from northwest Plain Township was arraigned Friday on 23 counts in a secret indictment.

The theft charge alleges he took somewhere between $7500 and $150,000 from the organization.

There are also tampering with records counts for not properly reporting party finances to the Federal Elections Commission.

He’s also charged with telecommunications fraud.

