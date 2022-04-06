Former Summit Man Sees More Prison Time for 2011 Murder
(Jesse Naul)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Summit County man already doing time for two murders in New Mexico will spend more time in prison.
This, in connection with the shooting death of an Akron bank vice president back in 2011.
44-year-old Muziwokuthula Madonda entered a guilty plea Monday to an aggravated murder charge for the killing of Jaclyn Hilder.
Prosecutors say he targetted the woman, thinking she would have a lot of money in her house.
Because of his plea, what had been a 24-year term in New Mexico now becomes a 33-years-to-life sentence