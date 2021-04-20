      Weather Alert

Former Vice President Walter Mondale Passes Away

News Desk
Apr 19, 2021 @ 8:58pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Former Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, has died. He was 93. Mondale’s family says he died Monday in Minneapolis. Mondale served Minnesota as attorney general and U.S. senator. He followed the trail blazed by his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, to the vice presidency, serving under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. Mondale’s own try for the White House, in 1984, came at the zenith of Ronald Reagan’s popularity. On Election Day, he carried only his home state and the District of Columbia.

