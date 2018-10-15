Forum To Address Controversial Issue One

A forum will address both sides of Issue One on Tuesday evening in Canton. Amy Shriver Dreussi ,with the League of Women Voters, spoke to Gary Rivers about the event, Monday morning on his program.

The League of Women Voters of the Canton Area (LWVCA) and the Repository are co-sponsoring an informational forum on statewide Issue 1 Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Plain Community Branch of the Stark County District Library, located inside GlenOak High School.

The forum is free and open to the public. It will begin at 6 pm and will be preceded by a meet and greet session beginning at 5:30 pm

Speaking in opposition to the Issue 1 is Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Forchione. Speaking on behalf of Issue 1, which was placed on the ballot through an initiative petition, is Skakira Diaz, managing director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

Issue 1 would amend the Ohio Constitution to reduce the number of people in state prisons for low-level, nonviolent drug possession, drug use offenses, or non-criminal probation violations. In addition, it would provide sentence credits for participation in rehabilitation programs and would direct the savings achieved by reductions in incarceration to substance abuse treatment programs, crime victim programs, probation programs, graduated responses programs, and rehabilitation programs, according to the LWVCA Voters’ Guide League explanation.

Shakyra Diaz, a resident of Cleveland, is a public policy strategist and organizing experience grounded in authentic coalition building. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University.

Judge Forchione, a lifelong resident of Canton, was Canton City Prosecutor for 15 years prior to being elected to the Common Pleas Court in 2014. He is founder and Chairman of the “Stop Heroin from Killing Committee and was named “Outstanding Jurist” by the Ohio Association for Justice in 2018.