Four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Canton, Civic Center Could be Used as Medical Facility
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While many businesses in the area are closed, Canton’s city government remains open.
City Council met Monday night, discussing a multitude of different topics. Electric vehicle charging stations, plans for the spread of COVID-19 and much more are on the table.
Mayor Tom Bernabei gave a recap of everything earlier today, when he joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News. Check out the interview below for the entire recap.