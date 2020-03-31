      Breaking News
Tuesday Recap: New Testing Technology Could Help Flatten Curve in Ohio

Four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Canton, Civic Center Could be Used as Medical Facility

Noah Hiles
Mar 31, 2020 @ 7:33pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While many businesses in the area are closed, Canton’s city government remains open.

City Council met Monday night, discussing a multitude of different topics. Electric vehicle charging stations, plans for the spread of COVID-19 and much more are on the table.

Mayor Tom Bernabei gave a recap of everything earlier today, when he joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News. Check out the interview below for the entire recap.

