Four Shot in Akron Between Sunday PM and Monday AM

By Jim Michaels
February 21, 2023 4:56AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four men were shot between Sunday afternoon and early Monday in two separate incidents in Akron.

Two 20-year-old men, one in critical condition, were shot while seated in a car at a gas station on Glenwood Avenue in Akron on Sunday.

And two men were shot outside the Wild Lotus Lounge early Monday.

Three of the victims have injuries that are not life threatening.

Akron police are investigating.

