Four Sought in Youngstown Gun Store Break-In

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The federal government and a firearms industry group are offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of the four people who broke into a Youngstown gun store last week.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering rewards that total $10,000.

The ATF says four are seen in security footage taking several guns from the Tactical Firearms location on Canfield Road in Youngstown.

Here’s more from the ATF’s Cleveland office:

You can call 888 ATF-TIPS with any information.

Also, [email protected].