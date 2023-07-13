Four Stark Arts Organizations Benefit from State Pandemic Funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four Stark County arts-related organizations are receiving funding in a second round of Economic Relief Grants.

$200,000 total is going to the Canton Ballet, the Players Guild of Canton, Sing Stark and the North Canton Playhouse.

It’s part of a total of $43 million handed out to organizations across Ohio promoting the arts.

They took a big hit during COVID.

The source is federal ARPA funding.