Four Stark Arts Organizations Benefit from State Pandemic Funding

By Jim Michaels
July 13, 2023 6:21AM EDT
Courtesy Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four Stark County arts-related organizations are receiving funding in a second round of Economic Relief Grants.

$200,000 total is going to the Canton Ballet, the Players Guild of Canton, Sing Stark and the North Canton Playhouse.

It’s part of a total of $43 million handed out to organizations across Ohio promoting the arts.

They took a big hit during COVID.

The source is federal ARPA funding.

