Fourth Person Arrested in Connection to Drive by Shooting

Noah Hiles
Jul 29, 2020 @ 4:05pm
PLAIN TWP – A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the drive by shooting incident that took place on Sunday in Plain Township.

Federal agents arrested 21 year old Javier Blood of Canton Township Tuesday morning, charging him with multiple counts of felonious assault. Jail records say Blood is accused of planning the shooting and pointing out where the victims were prior to them being shot.

Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for the shooting earlier this week, which took place at a motel on Broadmoor Circle NE. Both victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.

