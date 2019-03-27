Francisco Lindor Suffers Another Setback

An injured Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor talks to a teammate in the dugout during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, March 11, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cleveland Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor suffered what the team is calling an “acute ankle sprain” in an intra-squad game in Goodyear Tuesday.

Lindor twisted his left ankle in a rundown between first and second base. An MRI showed a mild to moderate sprain of the left ankle and he is currently getting treatment.

Still rehabbing from a strained right calf, Lindor was already going to start the season on the 10-day injured list. Now his return to the Tribe is uncertain.

