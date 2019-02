Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates his solo home run against Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the third inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Houston. (APPhoto/David J. Phillip)

The Cleveland Indians released the following medical update on All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor:

Francisco Lindor recently sustained a right calf strain while preparing for Spring Training in Orlando, FL.

He was evaluated Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic by Dr. Mark Schickendantz, who confirmed a moderate calf strain.

Francisco has started his rehab and will be evaluated daily this spring. He is expected to return to Major League game activity in 7-to-9 weeks from his Wednesday evaluation.