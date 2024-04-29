Frank Tyson Family Secures Area Law Firm

53-year-old Frank Tyson of Canton is seen minutes before his death inside the AMVETS post hall on Sherrick Road SE in Canton Twp. (Courtesy Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the law firm that has represented the families of all recent police-involved shooting victims in the area.

They will represent the surviving brothers and other family members of 53-year-old Frank Tyson.

Attorney Bobby DiCello of DiCelloLevitt’s Cleveland-area office says it was systemic violence by police seen in the body-camera footage of the violent arrest of the East Canton man.

DiCello says his firm will get answers for the family.

Tyson was arrested inside the AMVETS post on Sherrick Road SE in Canton Township and became unresponsive, later pronounced dead.

DiCello says it’s shocking after the death of George Floyd that the words “I can’t breathe” would be met with an expletive.