News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Freddie Mercury’s Eclectic Collection Of ‘Clutter’ For Sale

By News Desk
April 26, 2023 1:40PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — Freddie Mercury’s extensive collection of costumes, fine art, and even hand-written working lyrics to “We Are the Champions” and “Killer Queen,” will be auctioned in September.

Sotheby’s said Wednesday that it will auction off about 1,500 items that the Queen frontman collected and stored in his home in the upscale Kensington neighborhood of London.

He left it all to his close friend Mary Austin when he died, at 45, of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

Austin has decided to sell the loot.

The collection includes works by Picasso, Matisse and a rhinestone-studded crown and fake fur robe Mercury wore in his final concert with Queen in 1986

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Restaurants, Other Businesses Joining Meijer at North Canton Location
3

Hall of Fame Village Announces Parking Plan for Large Ticketed Events
4

Canton Township Woman Faces Charge, Accused of Pulling Weapon on Playground
5

Pedestrian Killed on I-77 Early Sunday Morning