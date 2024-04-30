Free Canton Senior Expo is Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is the day for the Canton Senior Expo at both the Cultural Center for the Arts and the Civic Center on Market Avenue N.

It’s from 8 a.m. until 1:30 in the afternoon.

As always, it’s a free event with 60 exhibitors geared toward the senior population.

Information from healthcare to travel to living facilities.

There are games and food too.

You’ll be well fed, with MaryAnne Donuts and Taggart’s root beer floats.

And you can purchase lunch.

You should register on arrival if you have not pre-registered.