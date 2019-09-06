      Weather Alert

Free Hand CPR Training Session Being Offered at Mount Union

Noah Hiles
Sep 6, 2019 @ 3:56pm

ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local university is offering Stark County residents a free opportunity to learn CPR. The University of Mount Union will hold a free hands only CPR Training on Wednesday, September 11 from 6:30-8:30 inside the aux gym at the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex on campus. The training sessions last less than 15 minutes. The first 150 people trained will receive a free T-shirt. Hands Only CPR Training is not an official certification in CPR but is a life saving skill.

