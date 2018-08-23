Free Performance of Courtroom Drama by Area Judges & Lawyers

Retired Canton City Law Director, Joe Martuccio is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning. He’s the director and actor in the Civil war courtroom drama, “the Andersonville Trial”, which will be performed August 31 in the McKinley Courtroom of the Stark County Courthouse.

The Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial Committee invites the community to the free public performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m. that evening.

The event wraps up the committee’s bicentennial celebration.

The Stark County Courthouse Players, is an all-volunteer company of a dozen local lawyers and judges who have performed the play as legal outreach throughout Ohio. Andersonville was the Confederate prisoner of war camp in Georgia where nearly 14,000 Union soldiers died of starvation, exposure and disease. The Confederate captain and commander was the only military officer tried for war crimes following the Civil War.

The play is a dramatized version of the lengthy trial.

The cast includes judges Eddie Elum and Bob Lavery, and Jeff Jakmides, Ross Rhodes, Darrell Markijohn, Don Marshall, Lem Green, John Scavelli, Jason Reese, Edmond Mack, Dick Benson and Joe Martuccio. Local musicians Kris and Jeff Kilo-Cozy perform period music in period clothing before and during the performance.