Free Speech Legislation Being Discussed by State House
WHBC News
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Newly proposed legislation in the state house is taking a deep dive into the first amendment.
Ohio law currently allows Universities to ban communist or seditious group from speaking on school property. However, a bill that was just passed by the state Senate will now add more to the list of “no-goes.”
The new legislation prevents protests that would keep speakers from coming to Universities and prohibits state colleges and universities from establishing “free speech zones” on campus.