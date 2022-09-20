Free TIPS Server Training Being Offered to Sellers, Servers of Alcohol

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TIPS Server Training is again being offered to bar, restaurant and retail store employees, hoping to cut down on the illegal sale and misuse of alcoholic beverages.

The free training by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office with the support of Esber Beverage is on November 16.

The Safe Communities program within the sheriff’s office points out that businesses can save on insurance costs, be protected from OVI liability, and stand out as good citizens, just by sending their employees to the training session.

Reservations are required.

Contact Laura Miller with the Safe Communities program at (330) 430-3835 or by e-mail at [email protected] to register.