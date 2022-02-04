Freezing Rain from Ice Storm Slams Southern Ohio, Thousands of Power Outages
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Just south of our 1480 WHBC listening area, it truly was an ice storm.
Reports of freezing rain coating power lines and tree branches, bringing some of them down.
85,000 Ohio households were waking up without power Friday morning from roughly Cincinnati to Steubenville, 51,000 in the AEP Ohio service area.
AEP was not saying when any of that power might be restored.
Reports to the Pittsburgh office of the National Weather Service have as much as three-tenths of an inch of accumulated ice.
One source has 70-percent of power customers in Hocking County in the dark.