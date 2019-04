(WHBC) – Just in time for summer, Massillon-based Fresh Mark is changing the look and taste of its Sugardale hot dogs.

Popular Progressive Field mascots Mustard, Ketchup and Onion were part of the unveiling on Tuesday, where four uncured hot dogs some with beef and turkey were introduced.

The company’s originals like Jumbo Hot Dogs and others remain in the lineup.

The packaging is changing too.

The new-look weiners are in some stores now.