FRIDAY UPDATE: 1000+ New Cases Again, State Provides Halloween Guidance

Jim Michaels
Sep 18, 2020 @ 3:16pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio added another 1000-plus coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, taking the total over 142,000.

Here is the full report:

Fri Sept 18
Ohio: 142,596 cases (+1011), 4608 deaths (+28)
Stark: 2706 cases (+33), 168 deaths (same)

Halloween Guidance

The Department of Health also provided Halloween guidance on Friday, recommending against large parties, hayrides and haunted house.

They also suggest alternatives to trick-or-treat, like a drive-thru event or using resident’s mailboxes.

If your neighborhood is agreeable to a door-to-door event, they say don’t let the kids grab candy from the bowl, and set up a hand sanitizing station.

