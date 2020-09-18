FRIDAY UPDATE: 1000+ New Cases Again, State Provides Halloween Guidance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio added another 1000-plus coronavirus cases in Friday’s report, taking the total over 142,000.
Here is the full report:
Fri Sept 18
Ohio: 142,596 cases (+1011), 4608 deaths (+28)
Stark: 2706 cases (+33), 168 deaths (same)
Halloween Guidance
The Department of Health also provided Halloween guidance on Friday, recommending against large parties, hayrides and haunted house.
They also suggest alternatives to trick-or-treat, like a drive-thru event or using resident’s mailboxes.
If your neighborhood is agreeable to a door-to-door event, they say don’t let the kids grab candy from the bowl, and set up a hand sanitizing station.