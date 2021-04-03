FRIDAY UPDATE: 1600+ New Cases, Local Counties Vary From Red to Yellow on Weekly Map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state added another 1600-plus coronavirus cases to its million-plus case total on Friday.
There were 39 new cases reported from Stark County.
Stark, Summit and Portage Counties remain at Red Level-3 on the latest coronavirus color-coded map.
Carroll is one of just five Yellow Level-1 counties in the state.
Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties are at Orange Level-2.
Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne are at high incidence for spread of the virus.
Here are Friday’s numbers:
Fri April 2
Ohio: 1,021,718 cases (+1677), 18,643 deaths (+34)
Stark: 30,730 cases (+39), 886 deaths (+1)