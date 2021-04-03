      Weather Alert

FRIDAY UPDATE: 1600+ New Cases, Local Counties Vary From Red to Yellow on Weekly Map

Jim Michaels
Apr 3, 2021 @ 7:54am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state added another 1600-plus coronavirus cases to its million-plus case total on Friday.

There were 39 new cases reported from Stark County.

Stark, Summit and Portage Counties remain at Red Level-3 on the latest coronavirus color-coded map.

Carroll is one of just five Yellow Level-1 counties in the state.

Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties are at Orange Level-2.

Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne are at high incidence for spread of the virus.

Here are Friday’s numbers:

Fri April 2
Ohio: 1,021,718 cases (+1677), 18,643 deaths (+34)
Stark: 30,730 cases (+39), 886 deaths (+1)

