FRIDAY UPDATE: 2-Day Cases Surpass 17,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state health department released two days worth of coronavirus information on Friday, reporting over 17,000 new cases, taking the case total since the pandemic began to nearly 400,000.
There were 587 new cases out of Stark County.
The health department also says there are fewer ICU beds available in our hospital region.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri Nov 26 (this report covers the Thanksgiving and Friday numbers)
Ohio: 399,808 cases (+17,065),
6346 deaths (+72)
Stark: 9780 cases (+587),
209 deaths (+3)