      Weather Alert

FRIDAY UPDATE: 224 New Deaths, Most Since Twice-a-Week Reports Began in June

Jim Michaels
Sep 24, 2021 @ 2:31pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 224 new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the most since the Department of Health went to the two-day-a-week reporting system in June.

Seven of those deaths were out of Stark County

Ohio added another nearly 7100 cases of the virus on Friday, with 212 of those new cases out of Stark County.

Here are your Friday numbers:

Fri Sept 24
Ohio: 1,380,370 cases (+7095), 21,820 deaths (+224)
Stark: 42,048 cases (+212), 983 deaths (+7)
Across the state: 3,693 active hospitalizations

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Two Akron Men Indicted for Giving False Information During Gun Purchases at 3 Stores, 2 in Stark
Police Investigating Homicide in SW Canton
UPDATE: Police Recover Suspect Mini-Van in Killing of 16-Year-Old
Jackson Doctor Sentenced to 4 Years on Attempted Murder Conviction
Connect With Us Listen To Us On