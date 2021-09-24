FRIDAY UPDATE: 224 New Deaths, Most Since Twice-a-Week Reports Began in June
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported 224 new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the most since the Department of Health went to the two-day-a-week reporting system in June.
Seven of those deaths were out of Stark County
Ohio added another nearly 7100 cases of the virus on Friday, with 212 of those new cases out of Stark County.
Here are your Friday numbers:
Fri Sept 24
Ohio: 1,380,370 cases (+7095), 21,820 deaths (+224)
Stark: 42,048 cases (+212), 983 deaths (+7)
Across the state: 3,693 active hospitalizations