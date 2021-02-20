FRIDAY UPDATE: 2300 New Cases Again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health reported 2300 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.
82 of those cases were out of Stark County.
the department continues to say that death figures will be fluctuating as they continue to add in cases from November and December.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri Feb 19
Ohio: 949,695 cases (+2306),
16,693 deaths (+82)
Stark: 28,712 cases (+85),
818 deaths (+5)
(without quantifying, the state says it continues to add in November and December death cases)