FRIDAY UPDATE: 329 New Deaths Added
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deaths have tended to remain high even as coronavirus numbers drop.
So it is in Friday’s report, with 329 more names added to the list in Ohio, with another 18 deaths reported out of Stark County.
The state reported over 6600 new cases on Friday, with 233 of them out of Stark.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri Oct 8
Ohio: 1,458,747 cases (+6651), 22,819 deaths (+329)
Stark: 44,575 cases (+233), 1030 deaths (+18)
Across Ohio: 3,395 active hospitalizations