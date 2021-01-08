FRIDAY UPDATE: 385 New Cases in Stark, Second Shots to Begin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of new coronavirus cases out of Stark County Friday: 385 of them.
The state reported 9500 new cases.
Both the state and county are at just over two-percent of the population vaccinated.
Second doses of the vaccine were to be given at nursing homes starting Friday.
The governor says it’s a second chance and perhaps last in some time for nursing home staffers to get the initial dose.
Here is the Friday report:
Fri Jan 8
Ohio: 762,603 cases (+9535),
9544 deaths (+82)
Stark: 22,470 cases (+385),
377 deaths (same)
Vaccinations first dose: Ohio 248,600 (2.1%), Stark 8350 (2.3%)