FRIDAY UPDATE: 6100+ New Cases, 81 More Deaths

Jim Michaels
Sep 3, 2021 @ 2:54pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 6100 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, with 183 of those cases from Stark County.

The death count was updated.

81 people who lost their battles with COVID were added in, including three more from Stark County.

Here are the Friday numbers:

Fri Sept 3

Ohio: 1,241,268 cases (+6179),
20,947 deaths (+81)

Stark: 37,210 cases (+183),
952 deaths (+3)

Across the state: 2,625 active hospitalizations

