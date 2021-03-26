FRIDAY UPDATE: Cases Jump Over 2700, Governor Visits
COLUMBUS and CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported the most new coronavirus cases in over a month on Friday.
Over 2700 new cases were added in to the one million-plus total, with 82 cases out of Stark County.
Governor Mike DeWine visited the Stark County Health Department vaccination clinic at the county Board of DD at the WhippleDale Center Friday morning.
He thanked the volunteers there, and urged those who haven’t been vaccinated to talk to the many people who have, and get that first shot.
From there, he went to the Jewish Senior Housing clinic in Akron.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri March 26
Ohio: 1,008,913 cases (+2742),
18,526 deaths (+144)
Stark: 30,422 cases (+82),
881 deaths (+13)