FRIDAY UPDATE: Daily Cases Remain Below 2000, 1800 on Friday

Jim Michaels
Apr 23, 2021 @ 2:30pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just under 1800 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

That marks one full week where the daily case figure has remained below 2000.

Stark County reported 47 new cases.

New deaths were added to the report on Friday: 89 across Ohio and six in Stark County.

Here are the Friday numbers:

Fri April 23

Ohio: 1,061,907 cases (+1788),
19,122 deaths (+89)

Stark: 31,670 cases (+47),
902 deaths (+6)

