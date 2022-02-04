FRIDAY UPDATE: Fewest New Daily Cases Since Before Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state had the fewest number of new coronavirus cases since November 21 on Friday, with just over 4000 of them.
Of those, 72 come from Stark County.
Under 3400 Ohioans are now hospitalized with the virus.
Here are your Friday numbers:
Fri Feb 4
Ohio: 2,605,245 total cases (+4004), 34,217 deaths (+680)
Stark: 78,611 total cases (+72), 1565 deaths (+39)
Across Ohio: 3348 current hospitalizations