FRIDAY UPDATE: Hospitalizations Finally Dropping?

Jim Michaels
Oct 15, 2021 @ 2:38pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Is Ohio finally seeing a significant drop in coronavirus hospitalizations?

The number of people currently in the hospital has dropped by about a hundred each of the last two days, down to 3,157 on Friday.

The state reported 4900 new cases, with 197 of them out of Stark County.

Here are your Friday numbers:

Fri Oct 15

Ohio: 1,490,451 cases (+4937), 23,327 deaths (+306)

Stark: 45,640 cases (+197), 1053 deaths (+18)

Across Ohio: 3,157 active hospitalizations

