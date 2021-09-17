FRIDAY UPDATE: Hospitalizations Leveling Off?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for some sign that this fourth surge of the coronavirus epidemic may have peaked:
The number of active hospitalizations has remained in the 3500s across the state for the previous three reporting days, even dropping a bit between Thursday and Friday.
There were over 8400 new cases reported in Ohio Friday, with 277 of them out of Stark County.
Stark added 11 new deaths, the most since the Department of Health went to the two-days-a-week reporting system in June.
Here are your Friday numbers:
Fri Sept 17
Ohio: 1,336,061 cases (+8447), 21,471 deaths (+206)
Stark: 40,501 cases (+277), 974 deaths (+11)
Across the state: 3,555 current hospitalizations