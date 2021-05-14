FRIDAY UPDATE: Just Over 1000 New Cases, 87 New Deaths Added
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just over a thousand new cases of coronavirus on Friday.
40 of those cases were out of Stark County.
New deaths were added to the total as well: 87 across Ohio and two in Stark.
The cases per 100,000 for two weeks figure was down to 120 on Thursday.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri May 14
Ohio: 1,089,357 cases (+1014),
19,528 deaths (+87)
Stark: 32,544 cases (+40),
909 deaths (+2)