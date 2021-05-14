      Weather Alert

FRIDAY UPDATE: Just Over 1000 New Cases, 87 New Deaths Added

Jim Michaels
May 14, 2021 @ 3:20pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just over a thousand new cases of coronavirus on Friday.

40 of those cases were out of Stark County.

New deaths were added to the total as well: 87 across Ohio and two in Stark.

The cases per 100,000 for two weeks figure was down to 120 on Thursday.

Here are the Friday numbers:

Fri May 14

Ohio: 1,089,357 cases (+1014),
19,528 deaths (+87)

Stark: 32,544 cases (+40),
909 deaths (+2)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
A Glass Bottom Bridge - and it shatters! Check out the stomach turning incident HERE
More Vaccination Clinics Set up in Stark County - STARTING MONDAY
ODOT Central Interchange Rebuild Starts Soon
North Canton Man Accused of Child Rape