FRIDAY UPDATE: Just Under 3700 New Cases, 8.3-Percent Vaccinated with First Shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just under 3700 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, continuing a trend toward fewer cases.
Stark County has 139 cases.
As of Friday, 8.3-percent of the state’s population has gotten the first vaccination shot.
That’s over 39,000 Ohioans.
Here is the Friday report:
Fri Feb 5
Ohio: 914,530 cases (+3683),
11,571 deaths (+62)
Stark: 27,572 cases (+139),
467 deaths (same)