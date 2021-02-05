      Weather Alert

FRIDAY UPDATE: Just Under 3700 New Cases, 8.3-Percent Vaccinated with First Shot

Jim Michaels
Feb 5, 2021 @ 3:58pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just under 3700 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, continuing a trend toward fewer cases.

Stark County has 139 cases.

As of Friday, 8.3-percent of the state’s population has gotten the first vaccination shot.

That’s over 39,000 Ohioans.

Here is the Friday report:

Fri Feb 5

Ohio: 914,530 cases (+3683),
11,571 deaths (+62)

Stark: 27,572 cases (+139),
467 deaths (same)

