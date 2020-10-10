FRIDAY UPDATE: New Case Number Over 1,800, State Allows More Piercings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio continues on an upward swing in the number of daily reported coronavirus cases, with 1,840 new cases on Friday.
That brings the total number reported in the state since the pandemic started to over 160,000.
Stark County had 26 of those new cases.
Here’s the Friday report:
Fri Oct 9
Ohio: 166,102 cases (+1840), 4994 deaths (+11)
Stark: 3255 cases (+26), 178 deaths (same)
Nasal and Oral Piercings
The State Department of Health has revised its ruling for personal care businesses like beauty salons and piercing facilities: nasal and oral piercings are permitted again by licensed professionals using the typical masking and other precautions.
The department says the decision comes after reports of people doing them on their own, leading to infections.