FRIDAY UPDATE: ODH Adds 2500 November, December Cases to Death Count
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As promised, the Ohio Department of Health continues adding deaths from November and December to the total death count, adding about 2500 on Friday.
That and the daily figure pushed the pandemic death toll in the state to over 15,000.
One department employee reportedly has resigned and another has been reassigned following the revelation.
Here is the Friday report:
Fri Feb 12
Ohio: 934,742 cases (+3305),
15,136 deaths (+2559 but 2500 from Nov, Dec)
Stark: 28,215 cases (+71),
719 deaths (+181 but ? from Nov, Dec)