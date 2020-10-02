FRIDAY UPDATE: Stark Case Total Over 3,000, State Numbers Continue Rising
(April Wilson)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has now recorded over 3000 total cases of the coronavirus, as the state’s numbers continue their recent increases.
Stark had 57 new cases in Friday’s report, taking the total up to 3036.
Ohio reported nearly 1500 new cases with 88 new deaths on Friday.
Here’s the Friday report:
Fri Oct 2
Ohio: 156,809 cases (+1495),
4905 deaths (+88)
Stark: 3036 cases (+57),
177 deaths (+1)