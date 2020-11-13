FRIDAY UPDATE: Wild Spikes in Coronavirus Numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The surge in coronavirus cases continues, with the case numbers spiking wildly higher in both Ohio and Stark County on Friday.
The state reports another 8,071 cases, while Stark County adds 273.
Both are record highs.
To provide some perspective: It took eight months for the county to reach 5,000 cases; there have been another 1,100 cases in just the last week.
Here are the Friday numbers:
Fri Nov 13
Ohio: 282,528 cases (+8071),
5700 deaths (+42)
Stark: 6150 cases (+273),
192 deaths (same)