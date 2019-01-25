Fried Chicken could kill you?
By Pam Cook
Jan 25, 2019 @ 6:44 AM
A new study has linked fried chicken to a higher risk of death, particularly among post-menopausal women.
The study found women who ate one serving of fried chicken had a 13% higher risk of death than women who did not eat any fried foods. Fried seafood carried a 7% higher risk.
Researchers say much is still unknown about the long-term health effects of eating fried foods, but other studies have linked them to Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

