Fried Chicken could kill you?

A new study has linked fried chicken to a higher risk of death, particularly among post-menopausal women.

The study found women who ate one serving of fried chicken had a 13% higher risk of death than women who did not eat any fried foods. Fried seafood carried a 7% higher risk.

Researchers say much is still unknown about the long-term health effects of eating fried foods, but other studies have linked them to Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.