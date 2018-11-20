Friends, Colleagues Honor and Remember Allen Schulman

(WHBC) – At the beginning of Monday night’s Canton City Council meeting, city officials and friends spent time remembering and sharing stories about Council President Allen Schulman, who died last week from cancer.

Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams thanked Schulman for being a great friend and a mentor to him.

“Each and every one of us can learn something from his life,” Williams said.

“Because if he didn’t touch you, I’m so sorry, because he certainly touched my life and my family’s life.”

Law Director Kristen Aylward said ‘if I could be half the lawyer, or half the human being Allen was, that would be saying something.’

City Councilwoman Chris Smith placed a vase of roses at Allen’s seat at the head of council, and then presented those roses to Allen’s widow and family, who were in attendance.

“Roses don’t last forever, but our memories of Allen will,” Smith told the family.

Mayor Tom Bernabei was on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook on Tuesday and reflected on Allen’s passing.

“He was kind, generous, talented, fun, whether it was about politics or city issues, Allen lived his life the fullest and I was lucky to have him as a very close friend for many years.”